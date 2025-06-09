Seven children receive lifesaving heart surgeries

The hospital’s Gift of Life program continues to provide free, life-saving heart surgeries

Seven young patients are celebrating a new lease on life following successful heart surgeries at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

The children, aged between three months and 10 years, underwent critical procedures over the past week. Most are from Fiji, with one patient travelling from the Solomon Islands.

The milestone was marked during a “Gift of Life” ceremony, where the children were presented with certificates recognising their successful surgeries and new beginnings.

A total of 24 surgeries have been conducted under the program, with seven patients discharged today.

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Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo highlighted the complexity of the procedures, particularly for very young patients.

“Procedures conducted in our operating theatre as well, and there were a lot of young babies, two-month-old, three-month-old, very young babies whom they’ve helped conduct their surgeries this time around.”

She also acknowledged the efforts of international and local medical teams who volunteered their time and expertise.

“We’re so grateful to the visiting team, of course, from the United States, New Zealand, the intensive care system from Australia and the nurses who worked tirelessly; they work around the clock; it’s not easy; there’s a lot of work that goes on, especially when you’ve got really young babies.”

Among the parents, Loata Nasilivata, whose three-month-old daughter underwent surgery, expressed emotional gratitude.

“Vinaka vakalevu, I want to thank the good-kind doctors and nurses, the ones that left and the ones that are here, especially to this kind hospital. It’s a great opportunity to be selected to have my daughter back.”

The hospital’s Gift of Life program continues to provide free, life-saving heart surgeries to children across Fiji and the Pacific, offering hope and a second chance at life for many families.