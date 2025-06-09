Drua double delight awaits in Suva

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Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific fans are in for a thrilling afternoon with a blockbuster double header set to light up HFC Bank Stadium next Saturday.

With just 12 days to go, anticipation is building as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepare to host the NSW Waratahs in both the women’s and men’s fixtures.

The action will get underway at 1pm with the Fijian Drua Women taking on the Waratahs in a trial match, giving fans an early glimpse of the squad’s form and combinations ahead of the Super W season.

Attention will then turn to a high-stakes Round 14 clash, with the Drua men facing the Waratahs at 4.30pm in what shapes up to be a crucial encounter.

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With plenty on the line and a full day of rugby on offer, a big crowd is expected to pack the stadium and rally behind the home side.

You can watch the Drua vs Waratahs men LIVE on FBC Sports.