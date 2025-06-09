Drone use banned near correctional facilities over security concerns

The Fiji Corrections Service has announced an immediate ban on the use and operation of drones in and around all correctional areas, citing a rise in unauthorized aerial activity near secure facilities.

In a statement, the Service says the prohibition applies to all its divisional headquarters, correctional institutions, officers’ quarters, and surrounding zones where drones could potentially be used to capture images, record videos, or carry out surveillance.

It says the directive follows the consistent and concerning detection of unauthorized drone activity in the vicinity of the Naboro Complex in recent weeks.

The Fiji Corrections Service warns that such activity poses serious risks to the safety and security of inmates, staff, and the general public, while also increasing the threat of unlawful surveillance of restricted government facilities.

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It says any individual or group found to be operating drones in breach of this prohibition will face immediate enforcement action.

The FCS further reminded the public that correction officers are legally empowered under the Corrections Act 2006 to act against offenders. Under Section 9(1)(f) of the Act, officers may arrest, without a warrant, any person suspected of committing an offence that threatens the security and good order of correctional facilities.

The Fiji Corrections Service is also calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drone activity to the nearest correctional facility or law enforcement agency.