Javed Ali ready to perform in Fiji

One of India’s popular singers, Javed Ali, is excited to perform in Fiji for the first time.

He will be performing live tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, as part of his international tour.

Ali says he is looking forward to meeting fans in Fiji and hopes the concert will receive strong support and love from the audience.

“We hope that we will get a lot of support and love from you. You will come to our concerts and give us a lot of love. We hope that this concert will be a great experience for you.”

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He adds that the show will be a special experience, featuring a mix of classic Rafi songs along with some of his own popular hits.

The concert, themed “Rafi and Main,” will also include surprise performances, which he has kept under wraps for now.

Ali says he is grateful for the opportunity and is asking fans for their blessings as he continues his tour across Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand.