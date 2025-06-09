Kava export push to UK still in early stages

Kava in global markets

Efforts are underway to open up the United Kingdom market for Fiji’s kava exports, although challenges remain around regulatory requirements and supply capacity.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says access to the UK market is being guided by strict international standards, including food safety and scientific assessment frameworks that importing countries must comply with.

“Market access for kava is governed by regulatory systems in importing countries. The systems are based on scientific assessment, food safety standards, and legal classification frameworks.”

Ditoka also says work is also being done to address outdated perceptions of kava in global markets, with efforts focused on ensuring regulations reflect updated science and its traditional use in the Pacific. However, supply continues to be a major concern.

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He adds local production is currently not enough to meet both domestic demand and potential export requirements, which has also contributed to high prices.

The Minister says a pilot programme, similar to arrangements already in place in Australia, is likely to be the first step before full commercial exports to the United Kingdom can be considered.