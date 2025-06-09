540 residents and 90 households to benefit from Buca Village Hydro project

The government has confirmed a steady progress on the Buca Village mini hydropower project, a key intiative in rural area that is expected to transform energy access for people living in Cakaudrove, Vanua levu.

Speaking in parliament, Minister for public works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau said that the project is funded through a US$3.4 million Asian Development Bank (ADB) administered grant, supported by Japan.

He highlighted that through this project 540 residents and 90 households would benefit as the upgraded system is expected to provide reliable and consistent electricity.

He said that the project will significantly improve daily living standards while boosting local economic activity and resilience.

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Tuisawau said that key implementation steps are already in motion and preparatory works are also advancing on the ground.

He stressed that despite facing challenges in weather conditions and capacity constraints the project is progressing well.

He highlights that the development is part of a broader push to strengthen rural infrastructure and reduce dependence on diesel-based energy systems.

The government views the Buca project as a flagship initiative that will serve as a model for similar renewable energy developments across Fiji..