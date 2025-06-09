Remittance growth slows as sector shifts focus to consolidation

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s remittance income has levelled off at about $200 million as the outsourcing industry shifts from rapid expansion to a more stable, organised phase.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Josefa Wivou says that while the sector previously targeted aggressive growth through 2030, a recent review has shifted focus toward strengthening the existing industry.

He adds that while more operators are entering the market independently, there is now a greater need for better coordination across the sector.

The organisation is now identifying these operators and bringing them into the formal network to improve oversight and strengthen coordination.

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“But the growth in that remittance over the next three to five years, I don’t think it will be linear growth. It will grow year by year and then consolidate—for example, moving from 250 to 220 million next year.”

Wivou adds that the approach will also consider changing business conditions, including investment environments, regulations, and operating costs in key markets such as Fiji and Australia.

Outsource Fiji President Chandan Ohri says the sector is expected to continue experiencing positive growth.

“There’s going to be positive growth continuing in that sector with the opportunities we have discussed. I endorse and agree with what he said.”

Fiji recorded strong growth in inward remittances for the year to February, amounting to $274.2 million. The Reserve Bank of Fiji says this reflects a 22.1 percent increase for the period.