Ministry strengthens support for women’s groups to tackle violence

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has brought together women’s organizations and civil society groups to strengthen coordination in addressing key social issues in Fiji.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says these organizations play a vital role in reaching communities, especially where government support cannot always reach directly.

She says the focus is on working together to tackle violence against women and children, and improving economic opportunities for women.

The Ministry will also support organizations with training and awareness on gender-based violence and child protection.

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Kiran says stronger collaboration will help improve services, create job opportunities, and better support vulnerable families across the country.