Pilla proud to fly Fiji flag on world stage

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Representing Fiji on the international stage for the first time has left a lasting impression on young aerobic gymnast Lauren Pilla following her appearance at the FIG Suzuki World Cup in Tokyo last month.

The Suva-based athlete, who trains with AeroGym Suva under coach Josiemaraya Ryland, competed at the prestigious event on April 18, marking a major milestone in her gymnastics journey.

Pilla described the experience as both exciting and deeply meaningful, especially after being given the honour of carrying the Fiji flag during the opening ceremony.

Competing against world-class athletes, she faced challenges in her preparation, including limited access to proper training facilities back home and the demands of balancing school with training.

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Despite this, she remained focused, crediting her coach and family for their unwavering support.

The competition proved to be a valuable learning experience, reinforcing the importance of confidence, discipline and hard work, while also inspiring her to push her limits further.

Pilla said the opportunity helped shape her growth, not just as an athlete but as a person, building her independence, confidence and courage.

Her proudest moment came when she stepped onto the competition floor representing Fiji, a moment she says filled her with immense pride and joy.

She now hopes her journey will inspire other young gymnasts to chase their dreams, encouraging them to stay committed, believe in themselves and enjoy every step of the journey.