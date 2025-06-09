MGM's golden boy says record breaking was not expected

Yesterday, at just the sub-junior level, John Uluilakeba redefined what is possible, rising above expectations with a record-breaking leap at the Coca-Cola Games.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School student cleared 1.77 meters, etching his name into the record books and the emergence of a new young talent on one of Fiji’s biggest sporting stages.

The Coca-Cola Games, known for spotlighting rising stars and producing some of Fiji’s finest athletes, Uluilakeba is not new to sports.

According to the MGM head coach Waliki Satakala, the young athlete comes from a sporting family and the lad’s journey in the field event only began a few months ago

Now, despite the short preparation period, his rapid progress turned heads yesterday and exceeded expectations.

In an interview, Uluilakeba said that breaking the record for the sub-junior boys’ high jump was not expected.

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“The training was hard, I didn’t expect that I would break the record. I would like to thank the Lord for helping to break the record this year.”

Head Coach Satakala said winning for him is not only natural but is due to discipline and ethics.

“What John has done is exceptional, and he’s jumping well above his age group and his abilities.”

FBCNews also reached out to Uluilakeba’s father, who says his son’s success is because of their strong support system.

“We thank the lord, we thank MGM school and also Jitesh Patel for the sponsorship likewise his coaches Mr Waliki and also his highjump coach Mr Pio for the way that they groomed him, just from december till now he’s able to achieve that achievement.”

Now with a new record set in the sub-junior grade, John Uluilakeba has firmly established himself as one to watch in the future.