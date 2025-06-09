New audit requirements for higher education institutions

Higher education institutions are now required to submit audited financial statements and detailed reports as part of strengthened efforts to improve transparency and accountability in the sector.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the move is part of wider governance reforms to ensure institutions manage public funds properly and follow strict financial and regulatory standards.

He says institutions will now be required to submit annual reports, audited accounts, acquittals, and performance updates on time so regulators can check how funds are being used.

“Submission is also part of the grant application and acquittal process. Assessing these documents means evaluating whether registered institutions are operating responsibly, using funds for their intended purposes, and meeting required standards of accountability.”

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Radrodro adds that the Higher Education Commission will use these reports to assess compliance, standards, and whether institutions are meeting expected outcomes.