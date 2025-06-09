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Fiji to host top Australian Ministers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 5, 2026 9:49 am

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Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Pat Conroy will this week travel to Fiji as part of the Albanese Government’s efforts to deepen ties and strengthen regional fuel security.

The Australia High Commission in a statement says that the two countries share a strong and enduring partnership, guided by a common interest in a peaceful, prosperous and resilient region.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says Australia and Fiji share an enduring partnership.

“By deepening our partnership with Fiji, we are investing in a more secure, stable and resilient region. Strengthening our ties with Fiji is a key part of Australia’s broader commitment to the Pacific, grounded in listening, partnership and long-term collaboration.

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Wong says Australia will continue to stand alongside Fiji and other Pacific Island partners to address fuel security challenges, including advocating for open and stable global supply routes so essential shipments can reach our region.

Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy says he is looking forward to working with leaders in Fiji to strengthen our relationship through the Vuvale Union.

“We recognize that after climate change, transnational crime is a top security threat for the region. That’s why we’ll discuss how Australia can support a coordinated regional response to transnational organised crime.”

Minister Wong and Conroy will meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Fiji’s Cabinet to discuss progress towards the Vuvale Union, a new treaty that will enhance the partnership between Australia and Fiji.

The Vuvale Union will be a transformative agreement to strengthen strategic, economic and institutional cooperation between Fiji and Australia.

The visit will include discussions on regional energy security, including a meeting with Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Baron Waqa.

Pacific Island countries are acutely exposed to supply chain disruptions and rising fuel costs.

Fiji is a supply and storage hub for fuel distribution across the Pacific, making it central to ensuring reliable access to petrol, diesel and other essential goods for the region.

Australia is working closely with Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, as well as other partners in the region, to support our shared energy security.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to progress the establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility, a Pacific-led initiative to support climate adaptation, disaster preparedness and resilience across the region.

The Pre-COP, hosted by Fiji and Tuvalu in October, will bring leaders to the Pacific to see climate impacts and solutions first-hand, with a special session at COP31 to provide a platform for pledges to the PRF.

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