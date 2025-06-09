Trump declares end to Iran hostilities

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a ceasefire had “terminated” hostilities against Iran, as he sought to bolster his argument that he does not need lawmakers’ permission to continue the conflict.

In a letter to congressional leaders today, the deadline to come to Congress about the war, Trump says there has been no exchange of fire with Iran since the ceasefire.

He says that the hostilities that began on February 28, have terminated.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a U.S. president can wage military action for only 60 days before ending it, asking Congress for authorization or seeking a 30-day extension due to “unavoidable military necessity regarding the safety of United States Armed Forces” while withdrawing forces.

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Tehran has also sent its latest proposal for negotiations with the U.S. to Pakistani mediators which Trump has rejected.