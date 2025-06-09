Osborne to lead Fiji U20 into new era

[Photo Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union has appointed Andrew Tui Osborne as the new head coach of the SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 side, marking a significant step in the country’s high-performance pathway ahead of the World Rugby Junior World Cup.

Osborne emerged as the standout candidate following a competitive recruitment process, with selectors backing his extensive international coaching background to guide Fiji’s next generation of talent on the global stage.

Currently serving as Director of Rugby and Head Coach at College Station in Texas, USA, Osborne brings more than a decade of experience in player development, high-performance systems, and elite-level coaching.

His work has focused on structured training environments, data-driven performance improvements, and long-term athlete growth — all key elements he now aims to implement within Fiji’s Under-20 program.

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Speaking after his appointment, Osborne expressed both pride and purpose in taking on the role.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Head Coach of the Fiji U20s and be part of the national pathway. As a Fijian who has spent the past 14+ years coaching and developing players in the U.S. collegiate and professional systems, I’ve been fortunate to learn from structured environments focused on long-term growth and player development.”

He adds that his immediate priority is to strengthen the pathway and prepare players for the demands of international rugby.

“My focus during this term is to support and strengthen the pathway by helping align standards from grassroots to elite levels, while creating an environment that prepares our young players for the demands of international rugby.”

Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance, Naca Cawanibuka, welcomed the appointment, highlighting Osborne’s blend of cultural understanding and professional expertise.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Tui into the Fiji Rugby family in this important coaching role. He understands our culture and brings a rare combination of international experience and high-level program management expertise. More broadly, Tui’s appointment is about more than just results on the field. He will be a key voice in our development and high-performance pathway — sharing knowledge and best practice with our coaches, players, and support staff.”

Osborne is expected to play a central role in preparing players for progression into elite pathways including the Fiji national rugby sevens team, Fijian Drua and the Fiji national rugby union team, as well as overseas professional opportunities.

Fiji has been drawn in Pool D for the Junior World Cup in Georgia, where they will face France on June 28, Australia on July 2, and Spain on July 8.

Osborne will now begin preparations with the squad, with training camps and final team selections expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.