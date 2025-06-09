FSSRL grand finale to be held in Ba

[Source: FSSRL/Facebook]

Organizers have confirmed that the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League 2026 Grand Final will be held in Ba at 4R Govind Park next Saturday, setting the stage for a full day of schoolboy rugby league action.

The iconic venue will host the Vodafone National Fiji Secondary School Rugby League deciders across three grades as teams battle for national honours.

In the Under-15 division, Gospel Saints will meet Nasinu Panthers in the opening clash, expected to set the tone with speed and physicality.

The Under-17 final will feature Sigatoka Mission Knights against Ba Methodist Saints, with the home side likely to enjoy strong backing from the local crowd.

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The day will climax with the Under-19 Grand Final between RKS Eels and QVS Knights, a heavyweight showdown between two of the competition’s most consistent performers.

All roads now lead to Govind Park in Ba, where school pride and national titles will be on the line.