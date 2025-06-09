MGM credits girl’s title defense to parents constant support

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s head athletics coach, Waikiki Satakala, says their successful defense of the girls’ title at the Coca-Cola Games was made possible by the unwavering support of parents and the school community.

MGM claimed the girls’ championship this year, securing an impressive 15 gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Satakala acknowledged the vital role played by parents and teachers, noting that their contributions—ranging from providing meals to supplying equipment—helped guide the team throughout their campaign.

He added that this consistent support over the past three years not only prepared the athletes for competition but also instilled the motivation they needed to perform at their best.

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“The support from the parents have played a very huge role in the team’s success, along with the teachers and the school. So I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for all they’ve done.”

Satakala also praised the athletes for their dedication to the school’s goals and ambitions, emphasizing that this year’s victory is a testament to their hard work and commitment.