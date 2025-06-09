Police steps up night patrols

The Fiji Police Force has stepped up monitoring of nightclubs and entertainment venues as the Coca-Cola Games will conclude today.

Chief of Operations ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe says the heightened enforcement comes at a critical time, with thousands of students from across the country gathered in Suva for the national athletics competition.

With schools breaking for Term 1, there will be increased movement and late-night activity among young people.

Vusonilawe adds that Police will be present at known entertainment areas.

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“Our officers have already held meetings with the managers and owners of these nightclubs. If they are found to be allowing minors or underage students into nightclubs, they will face the consequences of their actions.”

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro has also reiterated its support for strengthened safety measures.

“In this competition, the safety and well-being of children is paramount, and that has been communicated to the organisers and the committee. We will need to engage the Police, the Land Transport Authority, and other government stakeholders to ensure that the safety and well-being of players, spectators, and students in general remains paramount in this competition.”

With the Games wrapping up today, Police have also raised concerns about post-event gatherings and unsupervised movements, particularly late at night, when students may be more vulnerable to exposure to drugs and alcohol.

At the same time, Police are urging parents and guardians to play an active role in monitoring their children during this period.