Two on life support after Suva restaurant fire

Two of the victims injured in the Zam Zam Restaurant explosion in Samabula are now on life support at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirms that nine people are currently admitted at CWM Hospital after suffering burns in the incident earlier this afternoon.

As of 2:00pm, the remaining victims are being treated for inhalation burns and facial injuries.

Doctors at the hospital’s Emergency Department are continuing to provide urgent care, with efforts focused on stabilising all patients.

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The Ministry says it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.