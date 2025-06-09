Businessman guilty in passport fraud plot

A businessman has been found guilty by the Suva Magistrates’ Court for conspiring to defraud a public official.

Ma Li, the second accused, was convicted by Resident Magistrate Shelyn Kiran over his role in a passport fraud scheme.

The court heard that on or around 20 May 2016, Li and others conspired to secure Fijian passports for two non-citizens by dishonestly influencing immigration officials.

In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Kiran relied on evidence from the first accused, Sakiusa Kalisi, who testified for the prosecution.

Article continues after advertisement

Kalisi, who was the principal immigration officer at the time, told the court he was given documents for two Chinese nationals by Li, including birth certificates and passport photos. He then passed these to a department typist to be included in passports prepared for training purposes.

He also told the court that Li repeatedly asked for help in obtaining passports, despite being informed that the individuals did not meet the legal requirement of residency.

The court found that both men were aware the individuals were not eligible, as they had not lived in Fiji for the required period.

Magistrate Kiran ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, finding Li guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud a public official under the Crimes Act 2009.