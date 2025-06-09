Activator 2026 to scale Fiji’s startup ecosystem

Fiji is strengthening its innovation economy with the launch of the Fiji Innovation Hub’s Activator 2026, a nine-week programme designed to turn early-stage ideas into market-ready solutions.

Launched yesterday, the initiative brings together founders, government agencies, and private partners to bolster Fiji’s startup ecosystem and align solutions with national economic priorities.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua says the programme aims to strengthen the entire innovation system, moving beyond mere concepts to build viable ventures through mentorship, coaching, and AI-enabled tools.

He warned that while Fiji has strong creative potential, ideas require structure, discipline, and sustained support to scale successfully.

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The programme is backed by several partners, including the United Nations Pacific Digital Economy Programme, the European Union, the Governments of Australia and New Zealand, Mastercard, the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development, Creative HQ, HFC Bank, and Fiji Airways.