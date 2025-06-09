Authorities urge calm as Fiji maintains security and supply

The Government has confirmed that there is no need for a State of Emergency in Fiji at this stage, following a review of national security and economic conditions by the National Security Council.

The assurance comes after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, attended by senior ministers and officials from key government agencies.

The Council assessed a range of issues including international developments, Fiji’s fuel supply, financial stability, contingency planning and the current law and order situation.

Based on advice from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, officials confirmed there is no recommendation for emergency measures, and that the situation in the country remains stable and under control.

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The Government has reassured the public there is no cause for alarm, saying the Council meeting is part of routine monitoring to ensure preparedness for any potential risks.

On fuel supply, the Council was advised that stocks remain stable, with confirmed shipments for May expected to meet national demand. Authorities are also working with suppliers to secure June deliveries and maintain supply continuity.

However, officials warned that as a fuel-importing nation, Fiji remains exposed to global price fluctuations influenced by international conflicts, shipping disruptions and refinery issues.

The Council also noted that Fiji’s financial system remains stable, supported by strong foreign reserves, while inflationary pressures continue to be closely monitored.

Government agencies are also coordinating contingency planning across essential services including transport, energy, water and maritime operations.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm, continue normal activities, and rely only on official Government information.