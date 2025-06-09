Seruvakula rolls out 50 for July Tests

[File Photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians acting head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the process of selecting the 50-member extended squad for the upcoming Nations Championship in July has been thorough, built on close consultation with his coaching staff, medical team, and lead Strength and Conditioning coach David Sylvester.

The extended group has been trimmed from an initial list of 60, bringing together a strong mix of seasoned internationals and rising talent pushing for their shot on the big stage.

The final 32-player travelling squad will be confirmed two weeks before the opening match against Wales.

Seruvakula believes the competition presents a rare chance for Fiji to measure itself consistently against Northern Hemisphere heavyweights and further cement its standing among Tier One nations.

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“We’ve been having regular meetings, myself and the coaching staff, and also the lead Strength and Conditioning Coach, David Sylvester, and my medical team. We have meetings looking at all the players, their time in their clubs, how many minutes they’ve been playing, and if there are any injuries that need to be identified. All those areas that we look into before we choose the 50.”

The acting head coach confirmed players will be formally contacted to confirm their availability for the July window, with those who commit set to be monitored closely in the lead-up to the tournament.

“While this is an extended squad, all players that confirm their availability for July will be monitored before we announce the final 32-man travel squad for the tournament.”

He added that the final squad will be named two weeks out from the July 4 clash against Wales, with those who miss selection remaining on standby as injury cover.

Fiji will open its inaugural Nations Championship campaign against Wales in Cardiff on July 4, before taking on England in Liverpool on July 11 and Scotland in Edinburgh on July 18.