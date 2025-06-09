Drua claims 24-14 win over Highlanders in Ba to break losing streak

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has broken their losing streak to the Highlanders after claiming an emphatic 24-14 win at the 4R Electric Stadium in Ba this afternoon.

The Drua has never beaten the Highlanders since entering the Shop N Save Super Rugby competition in 2022, and the win this afternoon saw them break that streak.

The Drua started the match strongly with experienced midfielder Virimi Vakatawa scoring a converted try in the 8th minute before the Highlanders equalised with a converted try to winger Jonah Lowe to level the score at 7-all after 15 minutes.

Fullback Isikeli Rabitu put the Drua back into a 12-7 lead with an unconverted try in the 25th minute after a great piece of play from the home side, and Rabitu beating a few defenders to dive over the try line.

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The Highlanders had the advantage in terms of possession in the first half, and they managed to grab the lead again in the 38th minute with a converted try to flanker, Veveni Lasaqa, which was enough to put them ahead at 14-12 at the break.

The Drua came back firing in the second half with Rabitu scoring his second try in the 43rd minute to give the home side a 17-14 lead with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula missing the conversion.

Backrower, Elia Canakaivata, on his 50th match scored a converted try in the 48th minute to extend the Drua’s lead to 24-14.

The Drua was reduced to 14 men after fullback, Rabitu, was yellow-carded for a foul play in the 61st minute, but they held their defence to deny the Highlanders from turning possession into points.

The Highlanders tried to make a come back in the final quarter, but the Drua held on to win the match.