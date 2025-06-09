FCOSS calls for alternative climate finance channels beyond government systems

The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling for a rethink of how climate finance is delivered in Fiji, urging the creation of alternative funding channels that can reach communities more directly.

In an interview with FBCNews, FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga said climate funds often struggle to reach frontline communities efficiently when routed solely through traditional government systems.

She argued that greater flexibility is needed to ensure resources translate into real, on-the-ground resilience.

Catanasiga suggested that, alongside government mechanisms, funding should also flow through grassroots organisations and community governance structures that are already working closely with vulnerable populations.

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She noted that strengthening community-level systems, including local accountability and financial oversight, could improve transparency while enabling faster and more targeted delivery of support.

The Executive Directors comments come as Fiji scales up climate adaptation projects supported by international partners, including nature-based solutions aimed at protecting coastal communities from erosion and extreme weather impacts.