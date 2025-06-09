Drua Captain calls for family time before final home game

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Temo Mayanavanuna is urging his teammates to make the most of their bye week by reconnecting with family and recharging mentally ahead of their final push at home of the season.

Following an intense eight-week stretch of matches, the Drua have been given a timely break, and the skipper believes stepping away from rugby is exactly what the squad needs.

Mayanavanua says the players have put their bodies on the line week in and week out, and the priority now is to rest and reset.

He adds that spending quality time with loved ones will help the team return refreshed and ready for the challenge ahead.

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The Drua will resume preparations next week as they build towards their final home game in Suva, where they are expected to face the NSW Waratahs in a crucial clash.

They meet at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Saturday at 4.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.