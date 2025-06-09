Worker exodus leaves Fiji businesses scrambling for skills

Fiji’s growing wave of worker migration is deepening a nationwide skills crisis, with businesses struggling to find and retain talent despite ongoing workforce planning.

Fiji Human Resources Institute Vice President Rosie Fong says employers are doing their part, but the reality is the skills they need are increasingly disappearing from the local market.

She says labour mobility, both within Fiji and overseas, is accelerating, with more Fijians taking up opportunities abroad through study, work and seasonal employment schemes.

Fong stresses that the impact is widespread, with skilled workers leaving across multiple industries, not just a single sector.

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“Many people are looking at employment opportunities, and they have also been taken in by overseas countries because, of course, Fiji people work hard, and then there are turnover of skills for people that are going on the palm scheme as well.”

She says while companies continue to plan and adjust, rising staff turnover and the steady outflow of experienced workers are making it harder to maintain a stable workforce.

Fong adds that the key issue is no longer just planning, but supply, whether Fiji can produce and retain enough skilled people to meet demand.

She warns that without stronger efforts to develop job-ready graduates and retain talent, the gap between available jobs and skilled workers will continue to widen.

Fong emphasizes that workforce planning must be constant and aggressive, as the pressure on businesses continues to grow.