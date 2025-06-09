High Court awaits agreed facts in Nakasi murder case

[Photo: FILE]

The state has yet to file further disclosures and agreed facts in the case of a former Fiji Corrections Officer who is charged with the alleged murder of his de facto partner in Nakasi last year

Epeli Laqeni is charged with one count of murder. It is alleged that he murdered his de facto partner in Nakasi between 3 and 5 September last year.

He was arrested in September and later admitted to CWM Hospital for injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

The High Court also heard that his pre-trial matter is yet to be finalised.

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Laqeni was cautioned by Judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili to abide by his bail conditions.

The matter will be called again on the 9th of next month.