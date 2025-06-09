New machinery to accelerate farm road development

A new fleet of heavy machinery commissioned at the Lakena Agriculture Station will improve the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways’ capacity to respond to farm road development and land preparation needs.

The machinery was commissioned under the 2024–2025 Farm Mechanisation Program.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the investment reinforces the Government’s commitment to supporting farmers and enhancing productivity across the country.

The fleet includes two grader machines, two wheel loaders, one bulldozer, and one low-bed truck, with a total investment value of $1.2 million.

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The equipment will replace aging machinery.

Tunabuna further highlighted that the Ministry has received 75 farm road requests nationwide, with estimated costs exceeding six million dollars, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced operational capability.

He says these machines will help improve farm road construction and maintenance, open access to previously hard-to-reach agricultural areas, and enable farmers to increase productivity and income.

Tunabuna also stressed the importance of resilient infrastructure in the face of climate change, noting that improved farm access and land management are critical to maintaining food production and supporting rural livelihoods during extreme weather events.