Bula FC suffer late heartbreak in semi-final blow

[Source: OFC Pro League]

Ryan Feutz’s stoppage-time header broke Extra Bula FC hearts in a 1-0 defeat in the OFC Pro League, after they battled bravely for over an hour with 10 men following Setareki Hughes’ red card.

Despite being a man down, Bula FC created the better chances in the second half but couldn’t find the breakthrough, with Scott Wara and Gabiriele Matanisiga both going close.

The Fijian side were ultimately punished late on as South Island United struck in the dying minutes to seal all three points.

The result is a serious blow to Bula FC’s semi-final hopes, leaving them little margin for error in their remaining fixtures.