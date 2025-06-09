Bainimarama and Qiliho mutiny case moves to High Court

Voreqe Bainimarama (left), Sitiveni Qiliho (right). [Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Suva Magistrate Court has transferred the alleged mutiny case involving the former Prime Minister and former Police Commissioner to the High Court.

Voreqe Bainimarama and Sitiveni Qiliho are charged with two counts of allegedly inciting mutiny.

For count one, it is alleged that between 1 January and 31 July 2023, the former PM sent Viber messages to Brigadier General Manoa Gadai in his attempt to incite him to take over command and overthrow the authority of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

While for count two, it is alleged that between 1 July and 31 July 2023, the former PM and former COMPOL spoke to several senior officers of the RFMF in their joint effort to incite them to unlawfully arrest and take over the authority of the Commander of RFMF Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

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The duo appeared before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecution John Rabuku told the court that they have served full discourses to the defence.

Rabuku confirmed that the duo made no confessions regarding the allegations.

He also informed the court that they had amended the charges on the second count of jointly charging them, as it was stated in the particulars and was not included in the statement of their offence.

Bainimarama and Qiliho chose to have this matter heard in the High Court.

Rabuku didn’t object to this matter being tried in the High Court.

Bail has been extended for the duo, and their matter will be called in the Suva High Court on the 5th of next month.