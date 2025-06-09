Prosecution amends drugs charges against Maharaj

The Suva Magistrate Court heard that drug charges against a Suva woman has been amended by the Police Prosecution.

Zoe Maharaj was previously charged with a count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, possession of property believed to be suspected proceeds of crime, possession of breaking implements, and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

However, she is now charged with a count of possession of illicit drugs and the other one is a single count under the Arms and Ammunition Act while the other two charged were withdrawn.

She appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa where the police prosecution confirmed amendments of her charges.

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Defence Counsel Isimeli Keteca informed the court these change in circumstances were significant and that they have put in a bail review application.

He also sought time for his client to take a plea on the amended charges.

The prosecution also requested time to respond to the bail application

The matter will be called again on May 19.