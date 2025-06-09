Labasa murder accused remanded

A 26-year-old man has been remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Centre following the death of a 55-year-old man in Labasa over the weekend.

Ananaisa Ono appeared before Magistrate Amelia Korodrau at the Labasa Magistrates Court this afternoon, charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he stabbed a Labasa businessman, the late Prem Chand during an argument at a complex along Rara Avenue in Labasa in the early hours of Sunday, May 3.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Labasa Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition before passing away on Monday, May 4.

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The Labasa Magistrates Court this afternoon ruled that the accused be remanded in custody, given the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court in Labasa and will be called again on May 21.