Universities told to engage more

Higher education institutions are being urged to strengthen engagement with key stakeholders, including students, employers, alumni, and communities, to improve governance and decision-making.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says universities must move beyond internal decision-making and actively involve those directly impacted by their policies and outcomes.

He adds that meaningful stakeholder engagement leads to better-informed decisions and more responsive systems, especially in areas such as curriculum development, employability, and overall institutional performance.

“These also support strong institutional governance by requiring providers to align their programs with nationally approved standards, maintain effective internal quality assurance systems, and demonstrate accountability in program design, delivery, and review.”

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Radrodro says involving employers helps align academic programmes with labour market demands, while feedback from students and alumni offers valuable insight into teaching quality and learning outcomes.

Authorities believe stronger collaboration between institutions and stakeholders will create a more transparent, accountable, and effective higher education system that supports Fiji’s long-term development.