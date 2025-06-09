Rainibogi shines as Fiji’s rising lifters deliver medal haul

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s weightlifting campaign continues to impress on the regional stage, with captain Taniela “Cageman” Rainibogi leading from the front with a record-breaking performance.

Rainibogi produced a personal best lift of 173kg in the snatch and followed it up with a powerful 200kg clean and jerk.

His efforts not only secured him a silver medal in the snatch and a bronze in the overall total at the IBFC Universal Cup, but also earned him a silver medal in the Oceania senior division.

The highlight of his campaign was setting a new Oceania snatch record, underlining his status as one of the region’s top lifters.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fiji’s debut athletes continued to make their mark with an impressive medal haul across multiple divisions.

Iowane Claude delivered a standout performance in the M94 category, recording personal best lifts of 87kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk.

His efforts earned him gold medals in both the Oceania youth and Commonwealth youth divisions.

Ratu Tevita Tabakaucoro also competed in the M94 division, lifting 88kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk to claim a bronze medal in the Oceania junior division.

In the women’s 77kg category, Alina Fanifau lifted 55kg in the snatch and 70kg in the clean and jerk, securing a bronze medal in the Oceania youth division and a silver medal in the Commonwealth youth division.

Willie Iane Savea, competing in the M94+ category, registered lifts of 85kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean and jerk.

His performance earned him bronze medals in both the Oceania youth and Commonwealth youth divisions.

The results reflect a strong showing from Fiji’s emerging weightlifting talent, signalling a bright future for the sport.