Dinati refutes claims over alleged court remark

The lawyer representing suspected drug figure Imran Khan, commonly known as “King Khan, has today stated that his client never made any statement regarding the alleged involvement of some former FijiFirst members in the drug trade.

In a statement, Jerry Dinati says as Khan’s instructed counsel, he can confirm that no such statement was made by his client when the matter was called in Nadi Magistrates Court earlier this week.

He says this can be confirmed by the Court Record.

Dinati further adds that the matter was called for first call with respect to information and disclosures to be served and for bail determination.

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He stresses that at no time did Khan make any such statement, as claimed, in Court.