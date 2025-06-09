Attempted murder case moved to high court

Dominiko Tabu outside court today.

The Nasinu Magistrates Court has transferred the case of a man accused of attempting to murder a police officer in Nasinu to the Suva High Court.

Dominiko Tabau appeared before Resident Magistrate Vinti Prasad this afternoon in the Nasinu Magistrates Court. Tabau has been further remanded in custody.

He faces one count of attempted murder, one count of serious assault and one count of going equipped.

The court was told that all disclosures have been served on the accused.

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Police Prosecution applied for the matter to be moved to the Suva High Court, saying it is an indictable offence.

The case will be recalled on Friday at the Suva High Court.