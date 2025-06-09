147th commemoration to seal time capsule

Preparations are underway for this year’s Girmit commemoration, marking 147 years since the arrival of indentured laborers to Fiji.

A major highlight of the celebrations will be a time capsule, which will preserve writings, messages, and items reflecting modern Fiji and the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas.

The capsule will be sealed during the main event on May 15 at the Fiji Museum and is set to be opened in 50 years.

Assistant Multi Ethnic Minister Shalen Lal says the commemorations reflect sacrifice and resilience.

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“When you look at the amount of sacrifice they did and when we compare ours, it gives us more strength to persevere and to ensure whatever obstacle are there and move forward.”

Permanent Secretary Vinesh Kumar says preparations have been adjusted this year.

“We have started the preparations way ahead of last year, and given the economic downturn because of the fuel crisis, we have again brought a number of our… I mean, we have scaled down, but we have upscaled in terms of bringing it to the virtual platform.”

Kumar says the time capsule will preserve a snapshot of Fiji for future generations.

“So what we’re going to be doing, we put up some of the writings, some of the things, putting in a box, sealing it off and after 50 years, given on that day, 50 years, whoever lives again, when they open it, and they would see what Fiji was, and the contributions, and the thinking that was behind this day”

A series of events will be held over the next two weeks leading up to the main commemoration.

These include school competitions, youth forums, and the release of three commemorative stamps in collaboration with Post Fiji.