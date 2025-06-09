Trio linked to alleged murder to enter plea this month

[Photo: FILE]

Three tertiary students charged with the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man in Nauluvatu Settlement in Samabula will take their plea later this month.

Aisake Lolobalavu, Alexander Vatia Leweniqila and Manoa Vakavunivalu appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar this morning.

It is alleged that the three murdered a 30-year-old man whose body was found at Nauluvatu Settlement in Samabula, Suva in March this year.

Two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old student were last seen drinking with the deceased that morning, shortly before the body was discovered.

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Vakavunival had applied for bail variation for change in his reporting location as he now resides in Kasavu.

He will now report to the Nausori Police Station every Friday.

The state counsel has sought a seven-day extension to file full disclosures, stating that they are still assessing the charge.