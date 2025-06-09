Yaqona Machine Boosts Rural Farming in Naitasiri

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Inosi Kuridrani handed over a yaqona pounding machine and packshed materials to farmer Laisenia Senokonoko in Nakida Village, Naitasiri.

The support aims to help local farmers process, dry, and package yaqona within their community instead of traveling to urban centers.

This will reduce costs, improve efficiency, and strengthen cooperative efforts among farmers.

The initiative is part of a broader government push to empower rural communities, add value to agricultural products, and create opportunities for local and potential export markets.