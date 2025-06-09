Communities act alone as climate support gaps persist

Communities across Fiji are implementing their own climate adaptation measures as delays and gaps in formal support leave some villages to respond independently to rising seas, flooding, and coastal erosion.

Speaking to FBCNews, Fiji Council of Social Services emphasizes that in several frontline areas, residents are carrying out small-scale coastal protection, mangrove planting, and land rehabilitation using local materials and traditional knowledge, often without technical or financial assistance.

The trend was highlighted following the launch of 14 new community climate adaptation projects, where FBCNews reached out to FCOSS requesting an oversight on the initiative.

FCOSS Executive Director Catanasiga explained many villages have already been forced into self-reliance due to slow coordination and limited reach of support systems.

Article continues after advertisement

Catanasiga said communities are showing “untapped innovation” but warned that lack of consistent technical support risks limiting long-term impact.

She said some villages are acting because “no one is coming fast enough,” with climate pressures outpacing formal response mechanisms.

Executive Director Catanasiga further said the grassroots efforts highlight both resilience and systemic gaps in delivering climate finance and technical services to remote communities.