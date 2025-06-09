Raiqavi’s emotional run for late sister

It was an emotional gold medal run for Marist Brothers High School sub-junior long-distance athlete Sakaraia Raiqavi.

It was an emotional gold medal run for Marist Brothers High School sub-junior long-distance athlete Sakaraia Raiqavi, who said he would have gifted his prize voucher to his late sister if she were still alive.

The Sawaieke, Gau native is proud of his performance after finishing close to a record time. He has dedicated the win to his family, especially his mother, who celebrated her birthday during the Coca-Cola Games weekend.

The youngster says it is not easy losing a sibling, but he believes she would be proud of what he has achieved.

“This is for when I lost one of my siblings, my sister, in 2022. She had a heart problem and then she passed away. She’s older than me. I feel sad because I only have two sisters, and when I lost her, I only have one sister left.”

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He credits his family for their unwavering support as his athletics career begins to take shape.

Raiqavi also dedicates his gold medals to his mother who celebrated her birthday during the weekend.

The 2026 Fiji Finals concluded at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, with Queen Victoria School ending a 33-year drought, while Marist Brothers High School settled for second place in the boys’ division.