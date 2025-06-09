QVS and MGM lead after day two

Queen Vicroria School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School are leading the Coca Cola Games medal tally after day two of competition.

QVS and MGM dominated the 4×100 meters relay finals.

The Tailevu Zone champion now have 8 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Defending champions Marist Brothers High School is second with 6 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.

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Ratu Kadavulevu School is third after collecting 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze while Suva Grammar School have 4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

In fifth is Natabua High School who have 3 gold and a bronze.

MGM looks set to retain their girls title after ending day two with 11 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is 9 gold medals behind in second. RSMS have 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Former champions, Adi Cakobau School is third with 3 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze followed by Jasper Williams who now have 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

Natabua High School is fifth after winning 1 hold 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Day 3 will start with the Open 3000m final tomorrow.