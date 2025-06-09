Three individual events allowed in 2027 Fiji Finals

Athletes will be allowed to take part in three individual events at next year’s Fiji Finals after it was passed at the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Annual General Meeting.

At the moment, an athlete is eligible to feature in two individual events and one team event.

Another motion that was agreed to at the AGM was that in 2027, athletes who only take part in team events can feature in two.

FSSAA secretary, Biu Colati, says, for example, some athletes only run in one team event like the 4×100 meters relay; however, from next year they can run in both relays, including the 4x400m relay as well.

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Colati says the 110-meter hurdles are going to be included in next year’s Games.

The 110m hurdles will only be for the intermediate and senior grades for boys and girls.

Colati says one of the things they’ve seen is that they have been sitting on the same old structure for so long.

More than 2500 athletes took part in this year’s Coca-Cola Games.