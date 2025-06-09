Ministry considers new measures to tackle drugs in schools

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is looking at strengthening its response to illicit drug use among students, including the possible introduction of mandatory bag checks in schools.

This comes amid reports of increasing drug use among students, as well as concerns that some are being used as drug peddlers.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro made the comments following questions on whether stricter enforcement measures should be implemented in schools.

Radrodro says parental understanding and consent will be critical before any new measures are introduced.

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“These are all actions that need to be undertaken if they are part of our strategy to mitigate drug use in schools. But as I said, if parents understand and give their consent, we would like to introduce such strategies to ensure that we address and curb the trafficking of drugs in schools.”

Radrodro stressed that the Ministry maintains a zero-tolerance stance on drug use.

“Whether they are users or peddlers, the Ministry of Education does not condone and does not tolerate students engaging in the use of drugs.”

Meanwhile, the police are also calling on parents and guardians to play a more active role in protecting their children.

Authorities say a collaborative approach between schools, parents, and law enforcement is key to ensuring students remain safe and drug-free.