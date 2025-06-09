Fiji to review laws on human trafficking

The Fiji Law Reform Commission is preparing to review the country’s laws on human trafficking, as concerns grow over the continued threat of the crime both locally and globally.

Commission Director Raijeli Tuivaga says human trafficking, also known as Counter-Trafficking in Persons, remains a serious issue and Fiji is committed to strengthening its legal system to better combat it.

The review aims to ensure Fiji’s laws are more comprehensive, effective, and aligned with international standards and best practices.

A Part-Time Commissioner is currently being appointed to lead the legislative review, following strong interest after the role was advertised earlier this year.

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The process will include wide public consultations with law enforcement agencies, community groups, and other stakeholders, with a consultation tool to be shared before engagement sessions begin.

Authorities are urging members of the public to take part in the consultations, stressing that community input is vital in shaping stronger protections against human trafficking in Fiji.