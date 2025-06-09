Work must never cost a life: Goundar

[Photo: FILE]

Work must never cost a person their peace of mind, their dignity, their health, or their life.

That is the stark warning from Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Goundar, who says workplaces across the country are ignoring a growing mental health crisis.

Goundar says psychosocial safety is not a slogan; it is a cry for justice and a call to action.

He warns that while attention is given to physical safety, the real damage is often invisible.

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“Stress, burnout, bullying, job insecurity, and emotional exhaustion are what we call the hidden injuries of modern work. These are not minor issues, they are dangerous conditions driving depression, illness, family breakdown, and even death.”

Goundar says poorly managed workplaces, excessive workloads, and toxic leadership are pushing workers to the brink.

Meanwhile, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh agrees that toxic environments are driving workers away.

He says when workers face uncaring supervisors and constant pressure, many begin to dread going to work.

Singh adds that a healthy workplace must be built on respect, support, and strong relationships between staff and management.