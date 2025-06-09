Beyoncé makes grand entrance at Met Gala for fashion’s biggest night

[Source: BBC]

Beyoncé just spoke to Vogue on the red carpet, saying her first Met Gala in 10 years feels particularly significant.

“It feels surreal because my daughter’s here,” she said of 14-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. “She looks so incredible.

She says she’s looking forward to relaxing this evening and “experiencing this through the eyes of Blue.”

It’s also about celebrating all bodies, the singer said.

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“Juicy, curvy, thin, tall, just celebrating whatever god gave you.”