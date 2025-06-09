Workplace abuse goes unreported

Concerns are being raised that harassment, bullying, and discrimination in workplaces are going largely unreported, as many employees fear retaliation if they speak up.

While delivering the end-of-week statement, Independent Member Rinesh Sharma says silence is allowing misconduct to continue, as victims often endure abuse to avoid losing their jobs or facing backlash.

He adds that there are growing calls for safer and confidential reporting systems that protect workers who come forward with complaints.

Without trusted reporting channels and strict protection measures, workplace abuse will remain underreported and unresolved, weakening efforts to build safe and fair working environments.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our people want to know how long they must wait for justice. If a worker lodges a harassment complaint, how long do they have to wait to get justice months or years to be heard, investigated, and resolved? During that time, he or she has to walk past the harasser in the corridor.”

The fear of retaliation is stopping many victims from seeking justice, especially when supervisors or senior staff are involved.

In response, Minister Agni Deo Singh says workplaces need clear rules, respectful leaders, and safe reporting systems so workers can report issues without fear.

“The strengthening of our employment relations legislative framework is key. The Employment Relations Act 2007 provides critical protections, including non-discrimination safeguards, protection against sexual harassment and violence, and the promotion of equal employment opportunities and fair working conditions.”

Singh says social dialogue between employers and workers is important, and open communication is needed to rebuild trust and address workplace intimidation.