Fiji fast-tracks mining law overhaul, new Bill set for October

The review of Fiji’s decades-old mining laws is well underway, with the government aiming to introduce a new bill in Parliament by October this year.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, told Parliament the review of the Mining Act 1965 and the Quarries Act 1939 officially began on March 9, following an earlier announcement by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in February.

Vosarogo stressed the urgency of reform, highlighting the outdated nature of the current law.

“Colonial law written when television was in black and white is now supposed to govern our critical minerals and the environmental rights of iTaukei landowners in 2026.”

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He says the review is being conducted jointly with the Solicitor-General’s Office and the Fiji Law Reform Commission, with support from the Australian Government.

So far, 35 public consultations have been held nationwide, drawing 856 participants across the Central, Western and Northern divisions. Consultations in the Eastern Division are set to begin on May 11.

The Minister says feedback has been extensive, with key concerns including mineral ownership, landowner consent, environmental protections, and fair distribution of mining benefits.

Among proposals raised are giving landowners greater ownership rights, requiring consent at the exploration stage, increasing royalty rates, and strengthening environmental safeguards.

Vosarogo acknowledged that the current law only requires consultation – not consent – during exploration, which has contributed to disputes such as those seen in Namosi.

“What has clearly come out from the consultation so far is they want free, prior and informed consent at the exploration stage – and that will be considered in the new bill.”

He added that the government aims to complete consultations by mid-May, finalize drafting by July 31, and table the new legislation in Parliament by October.

Vosarogo says the reformed law will be built on three key pillars: investor confidence, stronger landowner benefits, and sustainable environmental management.

“We are not just amending a law – we are reshaping how Fiji manages its natural resources for future generations.”

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering a modern and inclusive legal framework for the mining sector, ensuring that landowners, investors and the environment are all protected.

The new Mining Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament later this year.