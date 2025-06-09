Labasa stun Ba as Premier League heats up

[File Photo]

Ba’s unbeaten run in the Extra Premier League came to a dramatic end at 4R Govind Park, after Labasa produced a composed away performance to claim a 2-1 victory in a tightly contested encounter.

The Babasiga Lions made their intent clear early, taking a 1-0 lead into the halftime break after capitalising on a crucial opportunity in a match where chances were limited but intensity remained high.

Ba pushed back strongly in the second half, lifting their tempo in front of home supporters, but Labasa held their shape and absorbed the pressure well.

Despite Ba’s late push for an equaliser, it was Labasa who struck again at a decisive moment to extend their advantage. The hosts managed to pull one goal back, setting up a tense finish, but the visitors stayed disciplined to secure all three points and hand Ba their first defeat of the season.

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The result marks a significant statement win for Labasa as they continue their push in the competition, while Ba will be left to regroup after their winning streak was halted on home soil.

In another match of the round, Lautoka edged Nadroga 3-2 in another entertaining contest, with both sides trading goals in a fast-paced battle.

Lautoka ultimately did enough to secure the win and keep their momentum going in the league standings.